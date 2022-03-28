One dead after car and school bus collide near Eppley Airfield early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a crash between a car and a school bus near Eppley Airfield Monday morning.

Authorities say the bus, which had no students on board, was traveling west on Locust St while the car was traveling north on Abbott Dr when the vehicles collided. Investigators aren't sure who had the right-of-way.

The individual who died was in the car and it's currently unknown whether they were the driver or a passenger.

Two others involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with injuries.

All directions of the intersection are closed. This is a developing story.

