One dead after explosion in Council Bluffs residential neighborhood

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, one person was found dead following reports of an explosion in the area of 35th and Ave G.

3 News Now photojournalist Wade Lux says that there is debris in the street and it appears that a detached garage or outbuilding was destroyed.

Wade Lux/KMTV Ave. G explosion in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Police responded to the scene around noon Tuesday.

The scene was secured by the Council Bluffs Fire Department and Black Hills Energy.

Authorities say the scene and nearby areas are safe at this time.

The 3400 to 3500 block of Ave G and 600 to 800 block of N. 35th Streets are closed to vehicles and pedestrians as the investigation continues.

Access to apartments north of the scene must be made from 34th Street, according to police.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.