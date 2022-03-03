One dead following crash in Waterloo early Thursday

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — One person died Thursday morning after a two-vehicle accident in Waterloo, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

At 7:45 a.m., an SUV was driving westbound on Blondo St. and approaching 264th St as a grain truck was driving northbound.

Witnesses said the SUV failed to stop before entering the intersection and hit the grain truck. The driver of the SUV was fatally injured while the grain truck driver sustained minimal injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story.

