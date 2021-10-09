One dead following crash Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, one man died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning near I-80 eastbound and the L St off-ramp.

Officers responded to the area around 10:15 a.m.

A witness said he saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche traveling eastbound on I-80 at the L St off-ramp.

The vehicle appeared to be taking the L St westbound ramp when it swerved across the eastbound off-ramp, went off the roadway and down into a ravine.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, 44-year-old Pedro de Pedro Dominguez, died at the scene.

