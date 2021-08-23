One dead following Sunday evening shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police, one person is dead following a Sunday evening shooting near 83rd and Miami St.

Officers arrived at the scene where they located 29-year-old Jamie Nau deceased.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656.

Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

