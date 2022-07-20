LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner identified the victim in Tuesday’s homicide at Branched Oak Marina.

Around 11:24 p.m. deputies were called to the marina on reports of gunshots. The victim, Benjamin J. Case, age 42 of Lincoln was having a party with four friends in the cabin of his boat when he was shot.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the witnesses say they “felt somebody walk on the boat and the victim open the door to the cuddy cabin and immediately gets shot twice by an unknown assailant.”

Wagner said only the two shots were fired by a handgun and the gunman did not appear to shoot at any of the witnesses and none of them were injured.

A brief struggle ensued between witnesses and the gunman before some of the people escaped from the boat and into the water through hatches.

The suspect “appeared to know where he was going” in his attack. Wagner said the sheriff’s office does not yet know if there was any relationship between Case and the male suspect.

Witnesses said the suspect fled north from the area in a car.

The sheriff’s office is still conducting its investigation, Wagner says they plan to be on the scene until at least noon.

Deputies are still working to identify the suspect or his vehicle. They say that the shooting is not believed to be random and there is not to be a further threat to the public.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

