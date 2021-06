OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One man has died after a shooting early Wednesday near 41st and Ames, according to Omaha Police.

Authorities were called to the scene around 2 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.

Two others were transported to the hospital with injures.

Police said they are still investigating if all the victims knew each other.

