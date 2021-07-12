Watch
One dead, one injured following crash late Sunday

Posted at 7:23 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 08:23:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a 73-year-old man died after a crash late Sunday near I-480 N and Martha St.

Police responded to the area around 10 p.m. where a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling northbound when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled.

The first responding officer attempted CPR on the driver, 73-year-old Michael Childers.

Omaha Fire Department medics eventually declared him deceased.

The passenger, 69-year-old Linda Childers, was taken to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.

Authorities say neither excessive speed or alcohol use appear to be contributing factors.

