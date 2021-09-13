One dead, one injured following overnight shooting near Westroads Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating after a shooting near Westroads Mall left one dead and another critically injured late Sunday.

Authorities were called to the area of 99th and Nicholas St for reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m.

They found one victim dead at the scene and paramedics took another to the hospital in critical condition.

Just after 3 a.m., a heavy police presence set up a perimeter near 102nd and Maple after a man ran from police following a disturbance call.

Police on the scene said the perimeter was set in case the two calls were related.

They were on the scene in that neighborhood for about an hour before they took the person into custody.

Authorities tell KMTV he is not a suspect in the fatal shooting. The search for that suspect continues Monday morning.

