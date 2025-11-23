One dead, two arrested in Friday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

The shooting happened near North 39th Street and Ellison Circle, according to the Omaha Police Department. Officers found the victim, 23-year-old Jordan Phillips, with gunshot wounds.

Phillips was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Saturday evening, Omaha police arrested Robert Henry and Kiesha Neal.

Henry is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Neal is charged with accessory to a felony and violation of parole.

