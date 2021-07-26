Watch
One dead, two injured after 31st & Ames Ave crash

Posted at 6:38 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 07:38:26-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say one died and two others were injured following a Sunday evening crash near 31st St. and Ames Ave.

Around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the crash.

Investigation revealed a 2008 Chevy Malibu was traveling eastbound on Ames Ave. when it swerved left and crossed into the westbound lanes at the 31st St. intersection.

According to police, the Chevy left the roadway and struck a traffic signal pole.

Three occupants of the vehicle were taken to Nebraska Medicine with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevy was identified as Akyma McWilliams, 24. McWilliams died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Nairobi Ford, 20, was identified as the front seat passenger. Ford is being treated for an amputated leg injury and lacerations to his chest.

The rear seat passenger was identified as Samuel Yata, 22. Yata is being treated for lacerations to his legs.

