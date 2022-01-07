Watch
One dead, two injured following crash late Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a 22-year-old man died in a crash late Thursday near 153rd and Q St.

Investigation revealed a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling westbound on Q St. As the Volkswagen entered the 153rd intersection, a southbound 2009 Chevy Cobalt entered the intersection.

Authorities say the Volkswagen struck the Chevy on the driver's side, which caused both vehicles to come to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Q St.

The unrestrained driver of the Volkswagen and the passenger of the Chevy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, 22-year-old Jacob Reynolds, died at the scene.

