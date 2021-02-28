One dead, three injured in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - One person died and three others were injured early Sunday in incidents near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Omaha.

Police said officers patrolling in the area responded there just before 2 a.m. after hearing gunfire and found multiple victims.

Police said it's believed an unknown suspect fired shots during an altercation near 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, ultimately striking two people.

Joshua Thielen, 24, and Kevin Leslie, 31, both sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A third person suffered minor injuries while fleeing from the gunfire, police said. All three were taken to Nebraska Med for treatment.

Another person, 21-year-old Suaquel Hogan, was struck by a car on Capitol Avenue and later died at Nebraska Med.

A police spokesman said they're still investigating whether the car was connected to the gunfire or if the collision was incidental.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson spoke with a man who said he was inside Moe and Curly's Pub and Grill early Sunday morning when the events took place. The man wished to stay anonymous, but says he's from out town and is staying near the Capitol District.

A person who was inside Moe and Curly's early this morning describes his experience. More from him tonight at 10pm and on our website right now. @3NewsNowOmaha https://t.co/eKVk8kJFOP pic.twitter.com/uwQiWPtdHM — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) February 28, 2021

He says he first became aware that something was wrong when someone came into the bar who appeared to be "hopping along" and shouting something about a shooting.

“I just know he was telling everybody ‘Get down! Get down!’ and that’s when a whole kind of panic went off in the bar and everybody started getting down on the floor.”

He says he didn't hear the shots, though his wife did. He looked out the window and saw a car drive by with an open back door.

"That's when I was like, 'Oh god, this is real.'"

After staying low for awhile, the couple left the bar and saw several victims outside.

"Right there in front, there was somebody who had been hit or shot. Then there was somebody out in the street. Then there was another person up against the wall that had been shot."

The man said the experience was surreal, and his wife was very shook up. He says he comes into Omaha every once in awhile to get away and has often stayed in the area.

"This is a very popular area, it has to be," the man said. "Did not expect what went down."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

