OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say a shooting sent one man to the hospital just before midnight Friday.

It happened near 31st and Arcadia Avenue.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no reports of any arrests.

