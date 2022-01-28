One killed in Thursday night shooting; police searching for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died following a shooting late Thursday near 45th and Laurel Ave, according to Omaha Police.

Authorities responded to the area shortly after 11 p.m. and located the victim, 46-year-old Daron Hunter, inside of a car. Hunter was taken to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 403-444-STOP.

A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

