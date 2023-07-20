One man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that critically injured one man.

Police say that man went to the hospital with medics trying to resuscitate him.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near 27th and Whitmore Street.

Police tell 3 News Now that they have detained two people but aren't sure how, or if, they're involved.

Officers are on scene for a shooting investigation near N 27th and Whitmore Streets. The investigation is in the early stages. Please avoid the area. Thank you pic.twitter.com/8fwpczEX6d — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) July 20, 2023

This is a developing story.

