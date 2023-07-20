Watch Now
One man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 22:41:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that critically injured one man.

Police say that man went to the hospital with medics trying to resuscitate him.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near 27th and Whitmore Street.

Police tell 3 News Now that they have detained two people but aren't sure how, or if, they're involved.

This is a developing story.

