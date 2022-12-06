Watch Now
One man killed in a plane crash in Iowa on Monday

Posted at 8:01 PM, Dec 05, 2022
CORNING, Iowa (KMTV) — One man is dead after a plane crash in Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

On Monday at around 12:38 PM, an aircraft took off from the Adams County Airport near Corning. Police say that the plane was occupied by one adult male.

Reports show the plane struck a power line during take-off. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.

The name is not being released at this time as notification of next of kin is still being made.

The crash is still under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and the FAA.

