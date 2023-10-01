One person dead; 5 injured in early Sunday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died and five have been injured following a shooting that occurred near 24th and Decatur early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to a call for a shooting at 2:30 a.m. Sunday near North 24th and Decatur Streets.

Officers located Lamarantae Swift, 16, who was injured from the shooting. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Department personnel where he died, said police.

OPD said two additional victims from the shooting arrived at Nebraska Medicine by private vehicle and three more shooting victims went to CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center by private vehicle.

"The violent loss of a young person's life and the injuries to multiple people is intolerable for our community and causes deep sadness. Additional police resources are being used to aggressively investigate this matter.

Early information shows there was a large after-hours gathering of people who were present when the gun violence occurred. We ask for any witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation," said Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

