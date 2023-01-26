Watch Now
One person dead after Council Bluffs fire

CB Fire and Rescue
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A Council Bluffs Fire and Rescue vehicle is seen outside of the firestation in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 15:06:30-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — One person was found dead after a Wednesday night structure fire in Council Bluffs on Blackhawk Street.

Here's what we know:

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire around 8:50 p.m.

According to Council Bluffs Fire, while responding, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside.

Fire crews arrived to fire and smoke coming from the house and quickly entered the house and conducted a search, said Council Bluffs Fire.

During the search, crews located a male and found that he was deceased. A dog was also found deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal's Office and the identity of the deceased will be confirmed during an autopsy.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.

