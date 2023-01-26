One person dead after Council Bluffs fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — One person was found dead after a Wednesday night structure fire in Council Bluffs on Blackhawk Street.

Here's what we know:

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire around 8:50 p.m.

According to Council Bluffs Fire, while responding, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside.

Fire crews arrived to fire and smoke coming from the house and quickly entered the house and conducted a search, said Council Bluffs Fire.

During the search, crews located a male and found that he was deceased. A dog was also found deceased.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Council Bluffs Fire Marshal's Office and the identity of the deceased will be confirmed during an autopsy.

Updates will be given as more information becomes available.

