OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Monday night.

It happened near the area of 38th and Maple.

Omaha Police say they responded to the area at 7:39 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is on the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

