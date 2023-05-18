One person dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday night

WATERLOO, Neb. (KMTV) — One person is dead after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash that occurred near River Road Drive.

Here’s what we know:

According to DCSO, on Wednesday just before 8:00 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of River Road Drive just outside Waterloo for a single-vehicle personal injury crash.

DCSO said upon arrival, deputies found an unconscious male next to his motorcycle. Deputies performed CPR until members of the Waterloo and Valley Volunteer Fire Departments arrived. The male was transported to Bergan Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, the male was identified as Robert Hanusek of Waterloo.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the accident.

