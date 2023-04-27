One person dead after rollover crash on Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 37-year-old woman died in a rollover car crash that occurred Wednesday night near Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, on Wednesday around 8:09 p.m., officers responded to Carter Lake Shore Drive and Cornish Boulevard for a single-vehicle personal injury crash.

A 2000 Ford F150 was northbound on Carter Lake Shore Drive when it left the roadway and rolled, said police.

The passenger was ejected and transported to NMC by OFD Medics. Police said the driver fled on foot.

The passenger Tiffany Brayman of Omaha was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed, alcohol, and lack of seatbelt use are being investigated as contributing factors.

The crash is under investigation.

