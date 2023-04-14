One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died after an early Friday morning single-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F, which is about three miles North of Valparaiso, Neb.

Here's what we know:

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, it was determined that sometime prior to 5:14 a.m. a 2006 Buick Rendezvous had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when it allegedly struck a cow in the roadway, said authorities. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene.

Next of kin have not been notified as the investigation is still ongoing.

At this time, there are no known witnesses to the accident. If anyone has any information, please contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 443-1000.

Saunders County Deputies were assisted by Valparaiso Fire and Rescue at the scene.

