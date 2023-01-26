One person dead after Wednesday night crash in Saunders County; two children injured

PRAGUE, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died after a Wednesday night crash that occurred near Highway 79 south of County Road W.

Here's what we know from police:

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m.

The investigation showed that a red 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Payton Pruett, 20, of Lincoln was traveling northbound on Highway 79. The Toyota Camry appeared to have lost control, entered the east ditch, then overcorrected and crossed the centerline striking a southbound white 2001 Buick Regal in the southbound lane.

The Buick Regal was occupied by two adults and two children and came to rest in the west ditch, said Saunders County Police. The Toyota Camry came to rest on its top in the northbound lane of Highway 79. Pruett was the only occupant of the vehicle.

According to Saunders County Police, all five people involved were transported to Fremont Methodist Health and several were later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Pruett sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Saunders County Police said the adult male driver from the Buick Regal remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the adult female passed away at UNMC. The names of the adults in the Buick Regal are being withheld until the extended family can be notified.

Two children, ages 3 and 6, were also in the Buick Regal. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries while the 6-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Seatbelt usage is still under investigation. At this time, alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Assistance was provided by Prague Fire and Rescue, Morse Bluff Fire, Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue, Fremont Fire Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

