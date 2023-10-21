One person dead; another injured after crash on Highway 79 Friday afternoon

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — One person has died and another one injured after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 79 Friday afternoon.

Here's what we know:

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, on Friday around 11:34 a.m. the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a single-vehicle injury crash on Highway 79 north of County Road “X”, which is approximately 2.25 miles south of Morse Bluff, Neb.

Authorities said the preliminary accident investigation indicates that a 1995 Harley Davidson driven by Edward D. Trapp Sr., 66, of North Bend was Northbound on Highway 79 attempting to navigate the curve. Trapp was attempting to slow down as he approached a semi-truck when he was unable to slow down in time and went into the east ditch.

The motorcycle traveled 35 feet before striking a small tree in the ditch, throwing Trapp and his passenger, Joyce Yarber, off the motorcycle and into the ditch, said the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

Trapp was pronounced deceased by the fire and rescue personnel on scene and Yarber was transported with non-life-threatening injuries by North Bend EMS to Fremont Methodist Hospital and then flown to Omaha for further medical treatment.

Prague Fire and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue, and Morse Bluff Fire all assisted at the scene.

Next of kin have been notified.

