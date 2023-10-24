One person died following pursuit that ended in a shooting involving an officer Monday afternoon

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — One person died following a pursuit that ended in a shooting involving an officer Monday afternoon near Lincoln.

Here's what we know:

According to the Seward County Sheriff's Office, on Monday around 3:11 p.m., Seward County deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle that had two individuals who were traveling westbound on I-80. The vehicle then turned around and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of travel. Shortly afterward, the vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lanes near MM 383 and continued traveling eastbound on I-80. A high-speed pursuit then followed until MM 390 eastbound, ending in Lancaster County.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said once the vehicle stopped the occupants were asked to exit the vehicle. The passenger exited but the driver refused. While trying to contact the driver, deputies observed a weapon in the driver's hand.

A shooting involving an officer occurred. The suspect was given first aid on the scene and was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, authorities said.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team was contacted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation.

As with all law enforcement shooting there will be a Grand Jury held in Lancaster County at a future date.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.

