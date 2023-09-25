One person hospitalized after crash involving Washington County Sheriff's Deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash with a Washington County Sheriff's Deputy on Friday morning.

Here's what we know:

According to the Washington Co. Sheriff's Office, on Friday at 7:35 a.m., Washington County Sheriff Deputy Morgan Ransiear was responding to a personal injury accident located on Co Rd 45 and Dutch Hall Road.

As Deputy Ransiear was eastbound on Co Rd 40 west of Co Rd 45, he lost control due to rain-slicked roads, said authorities. The patrol car, a 2022 Ford Interceptor, crossed the center line and struck a 2022 Hyundai Tucson driven by James Winter of Washington County.

James Winters was transported to Immanuel Hospital by Fort Calhoun Rescue for treatment.

Deputy Ransiear was not injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigated the accident.

