One person injured after cutting near Fort and Fontenelle Tuesday night, say police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person at an unknown location near Fontenelle Boulevard late Tuesday.

Here’s what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to a residence near Fort Street and Fontenelle Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. and located the victim, Charles Leonard, 31.

Leonard told officers he was allegedly struck on the back of the head at an unknown location, by an unknown suspect, which caused him to lose consciousness, said police.

OFD medics transported Leonard to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a large laceration on his head. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.