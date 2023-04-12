Watch Now
One person injured after cutting near Fort and Fontenelle Tuesday night, say police

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:30:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person at an unknown location near Fontenelle Boulevard late Tuesday.

Here’s what we know:

According to OPD, officers responded to a residence near Fort Street and Fontenelle Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. and located the victim, Charles Leonard, 31.

Leonard told officers he was allegedly struck on the back of the head at an unknown location, by an unknown suspect, which caused him to lose consciousness, said police.

OFD medics transported Leonard to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a large laceration on his head. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

