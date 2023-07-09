One person killed after motorcycle crash in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A 63-year-old man was killed Saturday in Saunders County after his motorcycle lost control.

Here's what we know:

According to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at 5:37 p.m., the Saunders County 911 dispatch center received a call in reference to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and County Road 25 approximately 2.5 miles south of Morse Bluff.

During the investigation of the accident, it was determined that a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driven by David Sebben, 63, of Omaha was northbound on Hwy 79 when it left the roadway to the right and lost control, said authorities.

Life-saving measures were started by the first arriving deputy and first responders until Sebben was transported by Prague Fire and Rescue to Methodist Fremont Health. Fremont Fire ALS also intercepted with Prague Rescue while enroute to Fremont.

Sebben was later declared deceased at the hospital.

Saunders County Deputies were assisted by Prague Fire and Rescue, Morse Bluff Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

