One person killed in head-on crash with semi near Missouri Valley

Posted at 11:45 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 12:45:10-04

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KMTV) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed one person on I-29 just south of Missouri Valley.

According to an email from Iowa State Patrol, around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday a semi was southbound on I-29 around the 70-mile marker. A northbound vehicle crossed into the semis lane and the vehicles collided head-on.

The reason for the crash is not known at this time according to police.

The northbound vehicle was engulfed in flames and the driver was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured according to Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities are working to identify the driver of the vehicle.

