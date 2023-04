OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police say one person is in the hospital after a motorcycle collided with a car on 24th and lake Wednesday night around 8:20 p.m.

Police say the rider of the motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries.

It does not appear the driver of the car was injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

