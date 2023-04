OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A police pursuit ended in a crash sending the driver of the vehicle to the hospital with serious injuries.

Douglas County Dispatch says the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday and ended in a crash near 24th and Interstate 80.

The investigation is ongoing.

