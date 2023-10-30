One person seriously injured in Saturday shooting involving a DCSO deputy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting involving a deputy that occurred on Saturday near 108th and Maple Street, involving an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) Deputy.

Here's what we know:

According to DCSO, at 4:51 a.m. Saturday, an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy was in the area of 108th and Maple while on his way to start his shift at the DCSO Law Enforcement Center on 156th and Maple.

Authorities said the Deputy encountered an active fight disturbance in the intersection of 108th and Maple and contacted Douglas County Dispatch to send on-duty law enforcement to assist. Backup units were soon elevated to expedite status at 4:52 a.m. and a "help an officer" call was put out at 4:54 a.m.

The Deputy discharged their weapon. A male involved in the disturbance was injured and transported in serious condition.

The male has been identified as Daveyon T. Sherman. He remains in serious but stable condition.

Per DCSO policy, the Deputy will be placed on paid administrative status pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

In order to ascertain a full, accurate, and fair assessment of the facts surrounding this incident, the DCSO is asking the public to contact the DCSO Tip Line at (402) 444-6000 if any additional witness accounts, witness knowledge, or audio/video evidence exists of this incident, the individuals involved in this incident, or other facts/evidence which can provide full context to this incident.

