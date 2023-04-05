Watch Now
One person suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Tuesday night shooting

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 22:19:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that happened near Laurel Ave and Fontenelle Blvd.

Here's what we know from police:

At approximately 6:56 p.m., Omaha Police responded to the area of Laurel Ave and Fontenelle Blvd in regards to a shooting.

Police say that an investigation showed a vehicle believed to be involved in a shots fired incident was traveling westbound on Laurel Ave, violated a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that had the right of way on Fontenelle Blvd.

A person believed to be the victim of the shooting was located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

No victims from the accident were transported.

The investigation is ongoing.

