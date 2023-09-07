One person trapped after Scooter's awning falls on car near 30th and Ames

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One person was trapped after a Scooter's awning fell on top of a car near 30th and Ames.

3 News Now spoke to an Omaha Police Department Public Information Officer who told us this happened around 12:45 p.m. According to emergency dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being extricated from the debris.

This is a developing story. 3 News Now will update as more information becomes available.

