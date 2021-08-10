Watch
One sent to hospital, dog dies following overnight fire

Posted at 9:03 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 10:03:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Fire Department investigators are looking into the cause of an overnight fire in the Pepperwood area that sent one man to the hospital and left a dog dead.

Crews called for extra equipment after reporting flames when they arrived at the house on 145th Circle, north of Dodge and south of Hamilton around midnight.

Paramedics took one man to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters called the Humane Society and the Red Cross to the scene to help the family.

