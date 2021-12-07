"One small deed can light up the world." Boys Town celebrates the last night of Hanukkah

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On the last night of Hanukkah, there was a celebration of sorts in Boys Town.

Chabad of Nebraska held their annual menorah parade Monday afternoon. There were free donuts and lahtkahs were given to anyone joining the parade.

One rabbi talked about what it means to gather and celebrate on the final night of the Jewish holiday.

"One small deed can light up the world. So, share that with the world. One fire is that one element that we can share with others and it doesn't diminish in itself and that's a very strong message that we like to share on Hanukkah, especially on the eighth night of Hanukkah like tonight the last night."

And, there was plenty of music and dancing as well.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.