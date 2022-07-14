One teen dead, another injured after I-680 crash Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 16-year-old and left an 18-year-old injured Wednesday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred at I-680 and West Dodge Road. Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. and found a white 2001 Ford Explorer in the ditch.

Investigators determined that the Explorer, driven by 18-year-old Jimmy Aaron, was heading west on West Dodge Road to travel south on I-680.

The Explorer left the roadway and rolled numerous times before stopping at the bottom of a ditch.

Sixteen-year-old passenger Caden Foster was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Aaron's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Authorities say speed and seatbelt use are considered factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

