One woman injured after Wednesday night shooting near 30th and Meredith

Omaha Police say one person is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot Wednesday night.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 09:23:17-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday night at 30th and Meredith Avenue.

Here's what we know from police:

According to OPD, officers responded to the area to investigate a ShotSpotter alert at 8:04 p.m. and located a woman in an alley north of Meredith with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said OFD medics transported the victim, identified as Nadja Anderson, 37, to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org [email.mg.dotcomm.org] or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

