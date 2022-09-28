Pregnant woman sent to hospital after being struck by car on 62nd & Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a crash between a pregnant female pedestrian and a driver on 62nd and Dodge Street on Tuesday night.

The male driver did stay on the scene. The pedestrian had CPR done on arrival but she was stabilized before being sent to Nebraska Medicine.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor as it was found on the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.