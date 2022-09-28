Watch Now
Pregnant woman sent to hospital after being struck by car on 62nd & Dodge

Police say that alcohol is being investigated as a factor
Posted at 9:52 PM, Sep 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating a crash between a pregnant female pedestrian and a driver on 62nd and Dodge Street on Tuesday night.

The male driver did stay on the scene. The pedestrian had CPR done on arrival but she was stabilized before being sent to Nebraska Medicine.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor as it was found on the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story.

