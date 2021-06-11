One year later, family of girl who went missing at Schramm State Park holds out hope she'll be found

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's been one year since eight-year-old Taries Price disappeared in the Platte River and authorities have still not found her.

It all started last year when authorities got a call that five children in the water needed to be rescued.

Witnesses said people were able to help four of the children, but Taries, whose nickname was "Juicy," wasn't rescued.

Witnesses told authorities the kids were playing on a sandbar.

Rescue crews from Nebraska Game and Parks and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office as well as volunteers searched for two weeks. They started at the river bed at Schramm Park and went all the way to Plattsmouth.

Taries’ family stayed strong and hopeful with her mom Latressa, sharing stories about her little girl.

“She was mama bear...she took care of everyone. She has three brothers, three sisters...she led the pack,” said Taries’ mother Latressa price.

In October of 2020, the search resumed. Volunteers were given vests, name tags and two-way radios and had the assistance of drones and K-9 units.

Back then, we again talked to Latressa who told us she was ready for some closure.

“We have mixed feelings, but we are ready to move forward. and get the closure,” she said. “But Taries, I don't see as gone...she's right here with me and she's telling me to, 'Be strong mama,' and we are going to get it done today...it's the day Taries is coming home."

Unfortunately, the search efforts in October were not successful. It's now been 12 months since Taries went missing and the search efforts haven't stopped.

Latressa told 3 News Now, earlier today, she is still searching and her family is not giving up.

