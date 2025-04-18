One year later: How one Washington County neighborhood is rebuilding after the Arbor Day tornadoes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — A hard question to answer, do I stay and rebuild or leave and start new somewhere else? Almost all these neighbors decided to stay and rebuild. They are just some of the thousands who made the same decision.

Dorothy Schmidt's Washington County home was wiped out by the Arbor Day tornadoes. She's one of the many who still can't live in her home.

"It was really hard to believe that this actually happened," said Schmidt.

She said she still has so much work to do, including replacing the siding, plumbing, flooring, and getting new drywall. It's all things she and others have got a permit for.

"For us, the county has been pretty good about the permit process. It was pretty much if you need a permit, just let us know," she said.

KMTV wanted to find out how many permits have been issued in both Washington and Douglas counties.

In total, in Washington County, 83 permits have been issued.

Of those 83:



24 permits were for new homes to replace homes that were destroyed

21 permits were for homes that were damaged but not destroyed

And 38 permits were for new accessory structures, replacing structures that were destroyed.

Similarly, in Douglas County, 1,940 permits were issued.

Schmidt said she hopes to move back into her home this summer.

Other neighbors like Barbara Moffatt have been able to move in quicker and didn't sustain as much damage as Schmidt.

"It's nice to be home getting back to our normal life," said Moffatt.

Moffatt's home had some roof and carpet damage, all that's been repaired. She moved back into her home last November.

Now, the only thing left for Moffatt to continue working on in the permit process is constructing her new barn.

And for others like Lois Cudley, moving out seemed to be the only option. The 86-year-old just put her home on the market last month. It sustained damage, including the mature trees that filled her backyard, the ones I told you about last year.

Cudley said after dealing with problems at her home, it only felt right to move out.

"I've renovated several houses. I don't think I want to renovate another one," said Cudley.

And through all the change, these neighbors say they wouldn't be where they’re at today without one another.

"We look out for each other here," said Schmidt.

The neighborhood is having a get-together next week to celebrate all the work that has been done to get their homes back to normal.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.