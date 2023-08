UPDATE: 5:40 P.M.

Omaha Police confirmed that a one-year-old child, who was taken to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress after being found in a hot car on Monday afternoon, has died.

First responders were called to a car near a child care center at 50th and Leavenworth Streets at approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

