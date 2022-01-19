OneHockey World Invitational plans to hit the ice in Ralson later this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A new hockey tournament is coming to Ralston this year that will bring in youth teams from all around the world.

the OneHockey World Invitational will be held at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. It's set for Oct 19 - 23 and again in 2023 from Jan 25 - 29.

Each event will feature 48 youth teams.

"There's a tournament like this that has been going on in Quebec City for 60 years now. It's an international tournament. That tournament is the best tournament in the world. We're trying to do something that's very similar,” said Sebastien Fortier, CEO and founder of "OneHockey World.

Visit Omaha estimates the hockey invitational will have a $4.3 million economic impact on the region.

