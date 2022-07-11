SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Officials in Sarpy County said the area's growth has led to some growing pains on area roads.

The county’s engineer Dennis Wilson said the time is now to come up with a plan to accommodate more drivers.

"We’re gonna need to find locations where we can do things such as an interchange," said Wilson.

The county, along with the cities of Papillion and Gretna are working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) to improve intersections and increase accessibility to Interstate 80.

They’re seeking the public’s help. they want input on six Sarpy County intersections.

"We'll be able to get some feedback from individuals that can attend and we'll be able to find out what are the preferences for people what locations would be good for instance or what areas would you really like to see that we aren't looking at," Wilson said.

MAPA is conducting a survey on it’s website, info will be used to determine where a new intersection in the county would go.

County officials say it’s all about accommodating growth.

"It’s become quite an explosive area for all the housing developments and industrial developments to come in."

The survey is available on MAPA's website and is open until August 10th.

