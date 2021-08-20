Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Opa! Omaha’s Original Greek Festival kicks off Friday

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Greek festival dancers.
Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 10.18.15 AM.png
Posted at 10:50 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:50:39-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking to take in some culture and great food this weekend, the Saint John Greek Orthodox Church will host Omaha’s Original Greek Festival tonight through Sunday.

After a one-year hiatus, festival organizers are excited to be back.

“We are excited to share our culture and traditions once again in Omaha,” says Father Peter Pappas.

Organizers say the festival will feature Greek folk dancers, live Grecian bands, and authentic foods and pastries.

Festival times:

  • Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Omaha’s Original Greek Festival’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018