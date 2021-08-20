Opa! Omaha’s Original Greek Festival kicks off Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking to take in some culture and great food this weekend, the Saint John Greek Orthodox Church will host Omaha’s Original Greek Festival tonight through Sunday.

After a one-year hiatus, festival organizers are excited to be back.

“We are excited to share our culture and traditions once again in Omaha,” says Father Peter Pappas.

Organizers say the festival will feature Greek folk dancers, live Grecian bands, and authentic foods and pastries.

Festival times:



Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Omaha’s Original Greek Festival’s website .

