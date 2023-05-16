Watch Now
OPD: Armed suspect taken into custody near Monroe Middle School

Posted at 1:47 PM, May 16, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police spokesman, Officer Chris Gordon, an armed man was taken into custody outside Monroe Middle School on Tuesday afternoon.

Omaha Police received a call at 12:43 p.m. regarding an armed person near the middle school and Benson High School.

Gordon told KMTV that Omaha gang officers in an unmarked vehicle observed the man walking toward Monroe. They believed him to be armed, moved to stop him, a scuffle ensued, and the suspect was taken into custody "very quickly" before he got to the school. After he was taken into custody, police say they confirmed the suspect had a gun.

This is a developing story.

