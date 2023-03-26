OPD arrest man after climbing onto a McDonald's roof following alleged arson attempt

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police arrested a man after he climbed onto a McDonald’s roof Saturday night following an alleged arson attempt.

Omaha Police told 3 News Now that around 9 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to North 40th Street for an arson in progress.

Police said the male suspect attempted to start a fire at Jimmy John's but was unsuccessful. The suspect then went to the Subway store and tried to start a disturbance but eventually left to an abandoned building nearby.

He made his way to the McDonald's store across the street, entered through the rear door and gained access to the roof, causing substantial destruction of property, OPD said.

According to police, the suspect came off the roof around 3:40 a.m. shortly after the weather began changing.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked for felony destruction of property, trespassing and obstructing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.