OPD asking for help identifying suspect vehicle connected to recent shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department (OPD), law enforcement is requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the vehicle and occupants in the photos displayed in this article.

The vehicle is believed to be connected to a recent shooting at 31st Avenue and Grand Avenue.

At 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 officers responded to the 4800 block of North 31st Avenue to investigate a shooting, according to the release. The caller advised there had been a car accident and someone had been shot.

Police say that when officers arrived they located four victims and confirmed that one person was injured by gunfire.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2008 to 2016 white, Chevrolet Cruz with unknown license plates.

There were multiple occupants in the suspect vehicle. Police say the car was observed following the victim's vehicle from Walmart at 5018 Ames Ave. before the shooting.

Three victims were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition and two in serious condition.

Anyone with information should contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to a shooting arrest are eligible for up to a $10,000 enhanced reward.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

