OPD asking for help in locating missing 15-year-old female

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old female who was reported missing on Friday.

Tanae Day was last seen by her family when she left to attend school at Omaha Central High.

She was wearing a black Converse t-shirt, blue jeans and black and teal Chuck Taylor sneakers.

OPD described her as “a 15-year-old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and black and brown dreadlocks.”

Day has had phone contact with family, but has not returned home since going missing. Anyone with information on Day's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (402) 444-5636.

